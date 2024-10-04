School Board Advertising for New Member

The Monrovia Board of Education is advertising for a new member. Here is the board’s statement:
Vacancy on the Board of Education - Application for Trustee Areas 1 and 2
The Monrovia Unified School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to fill the vacancy on the MUSD Board of Education for Trustee Areas 1 and 2 due to failure to elect. The term is for four (4) years and runs from December 2024 through December 2028.
The Governing Board is elected to provide leadership and citizen oversight of the district’s schools. The Board shall work with the Superintendent to fulfill its major roles, which include:
1. Setting a direction for the district
2. Providing a basic organizational structure for the district by establishing policies
3. Ensuring accountability
4. Providing community leadership on behalf of the district and public education
5. Commit to attend regularly scheduled school board meetings, any special board meetings, annual board retreats, annual California School Board Association conference, and frequent school and community events pthroughout the year. This includes reading weekly staff updates and reviewing agendas prior to meetings.
Source here.
Application here.
- Brad Haugaard
