Historic Walking Tour of Monrovia Nov. 2


Discover the history of old Monrovia on an historic walking tour Saturday, Nov. 2. Meet at Myrtle and Palm at 10 a.m. Cost: $5. No RSVP necessary. And learn what's with the rail lines in this 1910 photo?

- Brad Haugaard 

