Gentle, Low Maintenance, Sinta Loves People - Stays Off Their Furniture

Sinta is an 8-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix with a gentle soul and a heart full of love for her people. With her calm and friendly temperament, Sinta is the kind of dog who easily settles into any environment, whether it's lounging on the floor (she’s not one for furniture!) or enjoying some quiet time by your side. She’s fantastic in the car, great with people of all ages, and behaves politely around food—no begging at the table with this well-mannered girl!
While Sinta is as sweet as can be, she does have some anxious energy when left alone, often pacing when her humans are out. That said, she’s completely non-destructive and can be trusted to be left at home. When you return, expect a warm (and slightly bouncy) welcome—she’s still working on curbing her excitement and learning not to jump, but she’s getting there!
Walks with Sinta are a breeze—until a squirrel crosses her path! She’s a champ on the leash otherwise, though she could use a little more training to make those strolls even smoother.
If you work from home or are around often, Sinta would make an ideal, low-maintenance companion. She’s chill, sweet, and just looking for a forever home where she can relax, feel loved, and maybe chase the occasional squirrel.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
