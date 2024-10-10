News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / X/Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Los Chiles Locos


Lunch at Los Chiles Locos, the food stand at the corner of Duarte Road and Myrtle. Got a carnitas burrito for $10.79 and a soda for $1.50. Was only planning to eat half… but it was very good. 

- Brad Haugaard

