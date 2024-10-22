Easygoing Tahoe Knows His Commands But Is Still Playful

Tahoe is a calm and friendly 8-year-old white Lab mix who has an easygoing, affectionate personality. Despite his age, Tahoe has plenty of playful energy and loves his walks, plush toys, and training sessions. He’s an excellent leash walker with a loose, easy gait, and he enjoys sniffing around, occasionally showing curiosity but remaining calm even when passing by other dogs or people.
Tahoe is quick to settle into a routine. He’s house-trained and knows basic commands like “sit,” “down,” “stay,” and “watch me.” He’s also very treat-motivated - especially for hot dogs - and responds well to training sessions. He enjoys a game of fetch and engages playfully with toys, though he can get a little possessive over plushies - who can blame him - they're adorable!
Tahoe thrives on attention and loves to stay close to his human companions. He’s known to lean in for pets, make soft eye contact, and offer gentle tail wags. After playing or training, he’ll calmly settle next to you, perhaps hopping up for a few extra pets or licking your hand in appreciation.
Tahoe is a calm, well-mannered dog who enjoys life’s simple pleasures—walks, treats, and good company. If you’re looking for a sweet and steady companion who enjoys attention and will stay by your side, Tahoe could be the perfect fit!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Walk-in adoptions are available every day from 2:00 – 5:00. For those who prefer, adoption appointments are available daily from 10:30 – 1:30 and can be scheduled online. View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment