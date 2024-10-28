News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Children Learn to Coexist With Wildlife, Nov. 2
Community Wildlife with Teranga Ranch at the Library's Story Room on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. Children 5 to 12 learn to coexist with local wildlife through interactive presentations and games.
here
.
- Brad Haugaard
