Children Learn to Coexist With Wildlife, Nov. 2


Community Wildlife with Teranga Ranch at the Library's Story Room on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. Children 5 to 12 learn to coexist with local wildlife through interactive presentations and games. Register here.

Brad Haugaard

