Woman Missing in Monrovia

The Sheriff’s Department is looking for 61-year-old Yazhen “Jenny” Jin, suffering from post-surgical dementia, who was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday on the 2100 block of South Myrtle. She is Asian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and curly black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black baseball cap, dark brown Hardy boots and a pearl bracelet. She might be driving a white 2013 Ford Mustang with California license plate 6YBNS893. If you’ve seen her or know her whereabouts please call 911.
