Freeway Dog Nala Ready To Be Your Best Friend

Nala is a one-year-old Shepherd mix who was found running on the busy 210 Freeway. How she got there, we’ll never know, but thankfully CHP was able to catch her and put her in a cruiser until Animal Control arrived. Back at the shelter, Nala was at first a little nervous, but she’s now made friends with some of our volunteers and staff and is ready to be your new best friend.
Nala bonds very quickly with people. She will sweetly follow you around and gently nudge you for pets. When she’s feeling playful she enjoys fetch with a squeaky toy or ball, but she’s definitely more into your attention than the game.
Nala is a great size for hikes (as far away from the freeway as possible, thank you!) and also for cuddles. She’s ready to be some lucky family’s BFF!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
Brad Haugaard
