Monrovia Police: Shoplifting; Ex-Boyfriend Won't Leave, Arrested; GPS Tracks Stolen Delivery Van; Peeing in Public; Woman Passing Counterfeit Bills; Hotel Finds Gun On Bed; Etc.

Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 22 at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of N. Encinitas regarding a traffic collision. Officers arrived and saw a vehicle had crashed into two parked vehicles. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, and the front passenger of the vehicle had facial and head injuries. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
December 22 at 1:52 a.m., a caller reported three male subjects fighting outside a business in the 100 block of E. Olive. Prior to officers arriving, the subjects stopped fighting and went back inside. Officers located a victim that had an injury to his lip. MFD responded and treated him for injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
December 22 at 2:58 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a female acting strange. After speaking with the subject, it was determined she was unable to care for herself. She was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
December 22 at 2:51 p.m., a loss prevention officer from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report they had two female subjects shoplifting. He said the suspects had concealed approximately $250 worth of merchandise before exiting the store. Both suspects were detained until officers arrived. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspects Arrested
December 22 at 3:41 p.m., while investigating a shoplifting in the 700 block of E. Huntington officers made contact with two occupants of a vehicle they believed were involved in the crime. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. Further investigation revealed the passenger was in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody. The passenger was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Weapons Offense – Suspect Arrested
December 23 at 2:33 a.m., an officer saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington. He stopped to investigate and saw the vehicle was occupied by a male adult. As he spoke to the subject he saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight. He asked the subject to exit the vehicle and then saw a handgun laying on the seat. The subject was detained and additional drugs and a large amount of money were located. The subject also had a warrant for a prior weapons offense. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
December 23 at 9:07 a.m., a caller in the 100 block of N. Mountain reported that a resident was physical with a staff member. The officer determined the resident was a danger to others and he was placed on a mental evaluation hold. He was transported to a local hospital.
Bicycle Theft
December 23 at 9:41 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado called to report that her bicycle was taken from a parking structure sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
December 23 at 11:25 a.m., a property manager from the 1000 block of Royal Oaks called and reported a tenant was unresponsive in his apartment bathroom. Officers and Paramedics arrived and provided medical treatment. The individual was pronounced deceased by Paramedics. No signs of foul play.
Death Report
December 23 at 12:31 p.m., officers and paramedics responded to the 400 block of Norumbega regarding a call of an unresponsive female. The female was pronounced deceased by Paramedics. No signs of foul play.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
December 23 at 3:24 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report that a shoplifting had just occurred. Officers responded and located the subject. The subject ran and an officer gave chase. A short foot pursuit ensued and the subject was detained. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
December 23 at 7:06 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Olive called to report her ex-boyfriend was inside her residence creating a disturbance. Officers arrived and the resident asked for the ex-boyfriend to leave the property. The ex-boyfriend refused to leave the location. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
December 24 at 6:19 p.m., a reporting party called advising his delivery van had just been stolen from the 300 block of Genoa. The van was entered into the stolen vehicle system as the delivery company was able to access the vans GPS. The van was located and in El Monte. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
December 25 at 8:43 a.m., a bus driver in the area of Fifth and Huntington reported that a male subject was trying to get on the bus and was causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and the subject was trying to get into vehicles that were passing by. He was detained and determined to be a danger to himself or others. He was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Grand Theft
December 26 at 7:11 a.m., a victim in the 1400 block of S. Shamrock reported his catalytic converter was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Urinate in Public / Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
December 26 at 11:22 a.m., officers were driving in the area of Myrtle and Chestnut and when they noticed a male urinating in public. They stopped and spoke to the subject, who was intoxicated. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Counterfeit
December 26 at 1:27 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington called stating a female subject was attempting to pay with fraudulent currency. When she was confronted about the bills, she ran off. Officers arrived but were unable to locate her. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
December 26 at 5:32 p.m., the caller in the 600 block of W. Maple reported that her son was possibly dead. Officers arrived and located the subject. Officers started CPR and paramedics arrived and took over. Shortly after he was pronounced dead. Coroner was notified and responded.
Drunk in Public – Suspect Arrested
December 26 at 5:38 p.m., an employee from the 100 block of W. Duarte called to report a male subject inside the location arguing. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. It was soon determined he was intoxicated and couldn't care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fire Assist
December 26 at 10:52 p.m., a passerby called to report a brush fire near Huntington & the 210 Freeway on-ramp. Officers arrived and CHP assisted with shutting down the offramp. No structures were damaged and the cause of the fire is unknown.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 27 at 12:31 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Live Oak and Lynd for a traffic violation. The driver had a suspended license for a DUI and displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. The female in the front passenger seat was the registered owner of the vehicle, but she was also intoxicated. After a DUI investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Found Property
December 27 at 8:27 a.m., the caller reported he located a bag of narcotics in a parking lot in the 200 block of W. Maple. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
December 27 at 9:24 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Terrace Way on a possible death report. When they arrived, the subject was not breathing. They started life saving efforts until paramedics arrived and took over. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mental Evaluation
December 27 at 11:43 a.m., a representative from medical facility called to request a welfare check on her client in the 100 W. Cherry. Officers arrived and after speaking with the subject, determined he was a danger to himself. He was taken to mental hospital.
Found Property
December 27 at 12:33 p.m., employees from a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington were cleaning a room and they located a gun on the bed. Officers arrived and took possession of the revolver. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 27 at 12:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Shamrock and Huntington regarding a vehicle versus a motorcycle. When the officers arrived, they saw the motorcycle and the rider on the ground. It was discovered the motorcycle was in a solo accident. He had a complaint of pain and was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
December 27 at 7:54 p.m., a caller reported that a subject had stolen multiple handbags from a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was identified as the theft suspect and the stolen property was recovered. The suspect was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Petty Theft
December 28 at 1:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Myrtle for a theft. The investigation revealed two female subjects and a small child stole numerous items from the location. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft
December 28 at 3:48 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. Walnut reported his catalytic converter had been stolen. An investigation revealed that the catalytic converter had not been stolen, but there were signs that it had been tampered with. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment