Dressed for Snow But Ready for Sun or Rain

Who is ready for these colder temperatures? Neela is! This beautiful Siberian Husky may be dressed for the snow, but she will be just as happy with rain, sunny days orpretty much any weather. In fact, she tells us that her favorite season is “all of them!”
Neela is an excellent loose-leash walkerand an expert at the several tricks. She’s also a huge fan of playing fetch. She has the energy of a puppy when she’s bouncing around the yard after tennis balls. She likes to lay down in the grass and give them a thorough chewing, then she’s ready to fetch again! This dog proves that age is just a number!
It is hard to believe, but Neela is a (young) ten years old, which qualifies her for our Seniors for Seniors Program. This means if an adopter is a young sixty years old, then the adoption is completely free!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
