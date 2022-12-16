Entries In Home (and Business) Holiday Decorating Contest

Here are the entries in the Holiday Decorating Contest:
Best Viewed at Night
1. 2521 S. Rochelle Ave.
2. 2102 S. Myrtle Ave.
3. 1621 Pilgrim Way
4. 923 El Dorado St.
5. 203 S. Sunset Pl.
6. 209 S. Sunset Pl.
7. 612 W. Palm Ave.
8. 519 W. Colorado Ave.
9. 308 W. Lemon Ave.
10. 126 Melrose Ave.
11. 300 Block N. Alta Vista Ave.
12. 317 Heather Heights Ct.
13. 328 N. Alta Vista Ave.
14. 201W. Scenic Dr.
15. 436 N. Primrose Ave.
16. 315 N. Canyon Bivd.
17. 357 Grand Ave.
18. 529 Valmont Dr.
19. Valmont Drive & Valmont Place
20. 333 Norumbega Dr.
21. 308 Oakcliff Road
22. 325 Meadow Lane
23. 752 Valley View Ave.
24. 723 Ocean View Ave.
25. 708 Ocean View Ave. (best viewed during day)
26. 824 Ocean View Ave.
27. 826 Ocean View Ave.
28. 619 Bradbury Rd.
29. 1032 Royal Oaks Drive Unit B
30. 825 E. Lime Ave.
31. 410 S. Canyon Blvd.
Old Town - Best Viewed During the Day
1. Douglas Elliman Real Estate - 517 S. Myrtle Ave.
2. Dream Décor - 505 S. Myrtle Ave. #A
3. Fiore Legal Inc. - 136 E. Lemon Ave.
4. Monrovia Floral - 119 E. Olive Ave.
5. Saint Clark Bridal Suite - 519 S. Myrtle Ave.
The Monrovia City Council will announce the winners during next week's City Council meeting (t.ly/t07k), Tuesday, December 20, at 7:30 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
