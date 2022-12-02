Where's Santa? Track Him Dec. 5-9 With Santa Sleigh Tracker

Santa Claus and friends will be touring Monrovia neighborhoods from December 5 through 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. Track him with the new Santa's Sleigh Tracker, Here.
Here is his schedule:
Monday, Dec. 5. South of Huntington, west of Myrtle, including Valley Circle.
Tuesday, Dec. 6. East of Myrtle, north of Foothill.
Wednesday, Dec. 7. West of Myrtle, south of Foothill, and north of Huntington.
Thursday, Dec. 8. East of Myrtle, south of Foothill, north of Duarte Road.
Friday, Dec. 9. West of Myrtle, north of Foothill.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment