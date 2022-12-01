Monrovia Police: Man Destroys Myrtle Christmas Decorations; Friend Punches Friend in Face; Pedestrian Hit By Car; Wanted Man Turns Himself In; Man Steals Phones Using Sledge Hammer; Etc.

Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 2:16 a.m., a hotel clerk in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported their office was receiving calls from a female occupant and arguing between a male and female could be heard in the background. A computer search of the female revealed she was a protected person on a domestic violence restraining order. Further investigation revealed the male half was restrained from the female caller. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Violation of Court Order
November 23 at 8:58 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Bonita called stating a female who he has a restraining order keeping her from the 700 block of Bonita was at the location. She was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 4:31 p.m., a witness in the 400 block of S. Myrtle reported a group of females and males were walking and destroying Christmas decorations. Officer arrived and detained the subjects in question. One of the male subjects admitted to destroying property. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
November 24 at 3:20 a.m., a caller in the 200 block of E. El Sur reported her boyfriend had just hit her in the face causing injuries. When officers arrived, the suspect was gone. Officers searched the area and located the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
November 24 at 11:18 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Walnut called to report that he was a victim of a battery. He sustained injuries. The caller reported his friend punched him in the face multiple times during an argument. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 24 at 3:30 p.m., a caller reported he was involved in a hit and run traffic collision. The suspect vehicle left the scene without providing the required documents. Evidence was obtained at the scene, which led to the identity of the driver. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 24 at 6:00 p.m., a caller reported a motorists drove on top of a raised center island in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 600 block of W. Huntington. When officers arrived, they found the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Family Disturbance – Suspect Arrested
November 24 at 8:19 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of E. Lemon reported her daughter was yelling out of control and hitting things inside and outside the house. Officers arrived, and deescalated the situation. There were two warrants for the female subject. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
November 24 at 8:56 p.m., a caller reported someone had shattered a building's window in the 2600 S Myrtle. Officers arrived and discovered the suspect had entered the business by shattering the front window, but was no longer inside. It appeared the suspect attempted to pry open an office door, but was not successful. The loss is unknown at this time. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 2:15 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. California when she saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. She stopped the motorist and discovered he was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 6:41 p.m., a resident in an apartment complex in the 1400 block of S. Alta Vista reported a male subject loitering in the property. Officers arrived and located the male and witnessed him defecating in public. He was found to be in possession of a paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
November 25 at 8:25 p.m., a customer at a restaurant in the 1100 block of E. Huntington walked out and discovered someone had taken her car without permission. This investigation is continuing.
Municipal Code Violation – Suspect Arrested
November 26 at 12:47 a.m., an officer was patrolling a park in the 700 block of E. Lemon when he found a male subject sleeping after the park closed. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Violation of Court Order
November 26 at 1:03 a.m., guests staying at a hotel in the 900 block of S. Fifth reported hearing a single gunshot and heard a woman screaming. Officers responded and located the female outside the room. She reported she and her boyfriend were only having a loud argument and things were thrown, which probably sounded like a gunshot. Officers checked the room, but the male was gone. There were no signs that a gun had been fired. The male was restrained from the female by court order. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 26 at 11:24 a.m., an officer patrolling the 500 block of W. Colorado and saw a vehicle code violation. The vehicle was stopped and one occupant had several warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
November 26 at 6:56 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Peck reported that his vehicle had been burglarized earlier in the day. He discovered the vehicle's window shattered and personal items stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
November 26 at 8:27 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1500 block of S. Mayflower when she saw a motorist commit a driving violation. She stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger in the vehicle was in possession of Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Non-Injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
November 26 at 11:53 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Diamond reported hearing a crash in front of his house. He went outside and found that a motorist had collided into his parked car. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 27 at 1:54 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1500 block of S. Myrtle when she saw a motorist commit a driving violation. She stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be heavily intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest
November 28 at 7:33 a.m., it was reported that a male subject, who was camping in the Station Square Park, was yelling at Public Works employees. Officers arrived and upon contacting the subject, learned he had multiple felony, no bail warrants for his arrest. He was subsequently arrested and later transported to County jail.
Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 2:56 pm, an officer witnessed a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. He stopped the subject who admitted he had drugs and a meth pipe in his possession. He was arrested, issued a citation and was released.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 28 at 5:35 p.m., a vehicle making a left turn, hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The pedestrian suffered injuries.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 7:11 p.m., a store employee called to report a male and female suspect taking store items. The suspects returned some of the items before they walked out of the store. Officers detained the suspects at Mayflower and Evergreen. During a search of the suspects, no store items were recovered, but a methamphetamine pipe was found. The suspect was arrested, issued a citation, and released at the scene.
Domestic Violence Want Arrest
November 28 at 8:53 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Ivy & Walnut for a traffic violation. A computer search of the driver revealed an active warrant for domestic violence. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
November 29 at 7:27 a.m., the victim called to report an electric scooter was stolen from her front porch. This investigation is continuing
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 29 at 10:13 a.m., a subject came into the MPD lobby and said he has a warrant and wanted to turn himself in. A computer check revealed warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
November 29 at 10:19 a.m., the victim in the 1800 block of S. Peck called to report a subject that showed up at the location looking for him. The subject slashed the victim’s tires. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 29 at 2:50 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the area of Lime and Mayflower. A vehicle traveling west on Lime failed to yield for a vehicle traveling south on Mayflower and they collided. Two parties were transported to the hospital for complaints of pain.
Commercial Burglary
November 29 at 5:30 p.m., an employee from a store in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a commercial burglary. A male subject walked into the store with a small sledge hammer and smashed the display cases taking several phones. The subject left the location running. This investigation is continuing
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 30 at 1:47 a.m., an officer was extra patrolling a park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle heard a male subject screaming. He located the subject and asked if he needed help. It was discovered he did not need help and a computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
