Winners of Monrovia Holiday Decorating Contest

Home Entries
Best Viewed at Night
Most Effective Use of Lighting
1621 Pilgrim Way
Holiday Spirit Award
209 S. Sunset Pl.
Best Still Display
308 W. Lemon Ave.
Best Neighborhood Effort
Valmont Drive & Valmont Place
Best Outdoor Display
723 Ocean View Ave.
Santa's Workshop Award
708 Ocean View Ave. (best viewed during day)
Children's Choice Award
619 Bradbury Rd.
Judge's Award
1032 Royal Oaks Drive Unit B
Old Town Monrovia (Business Entries)
Best Viewed During the Day
Most Spectacular
Douglas Elliman Real Estate - 517 S. Myrtle Ave.
Judges Award
Dream Décor - 505 S. Myrtle Ave. #A
Best Holiday Spirit Award
Monrovia Fioral - 119 E. Olive Ave.
Most Creative
Saint Clark Bridal Suite - 519 S. Myrtle Ave.
