Limited Opening of Monrovia Canyon Park January 23

Canyon Park will reopen on a limited basis on Jan. 23, 2023. Parts of the park will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays by reservation only. Details on how to get a reservation will be announced
However, work on the park is far from done. The city has been working with a landscape designer and is considering a number of enhancements, including a sculpture honoring fire fighters and park rangers that may be placed near the ranger station, drought tolerant plants, picnic tables, and an enclosed entry kiosk.
Obviously, this will cost money, and City Manager Dylan Feik writes: "I received a message yesterday from Congresswoman Napolitano's Office that a $3m earmark for Canyon Park Repairs is including in the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Bill (pg 76 here). This is a huge deal for us!"
- Brad Haugaard
