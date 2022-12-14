News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Grey & Cash


Lunch at Grey & Cash, on the west side of Myrtle just north of Lemon. Got the Jive Turkey sandwich for $13.50 and a latte for $4.75. I thought I’d save part of it for later but it was too good and I ate it all 

- Brad Haugaard 

