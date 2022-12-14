News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Lunch at Grey & Cash
Lunch at Grey & Cash, on the west side of Myrtle just north of Lemon. Got the Jive Turkey sandwich for $13.50 and a latte for $4.75. I thought I’d save part of it for later but it was too good and I ate it all
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
12/14/2022
