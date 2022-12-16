News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Public Toilet to Get Pretty Exterior; After School Sports; Emergency Training; Opening on Historic Preservation Commission



In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ A "Portland Loo" restroom is being installed on the Primrose side of Library Park. It is designed "to meet the needs of park users without creating a nuisance." Monrovia artist Dan Sipple is creating a more colorful wrap for it to soften its industrial look.

~ Registration is now open for Monrovia's After School Youth Sports Program winter Co-ed Basketball Season. The program provides after school supervision for youth in the 4th and 5th grades in a recreational setting for working families. Register here:  t.ly/FnW7E

~ Monrovia Fire & Rescue is offering BERT and CERT, Business Emergency Resiliency Training and Community Emergency Response Team training. Both are courses on emergency preparedness. More on BERT (t.ly/IsyQ) and CERT (t.ly/FprG).

~ There is an unscheduled opening on the Historic Preservation Commission for a term ending June 30, 2023. Deadline to apply is Thursday, December 22, with interviews following. Details: t.ly/w0Sm

- Brad Haugaard

