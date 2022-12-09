Monrovia Food and Toy Drives

Local food and toy gatherings
~ Douglas Elliman Real Estate, at 517 S. Myrtle, is collecting non-perishable food items through December 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. All donations go to Foothill Unity Center.
~ Fellowship Church, that meets in the Monrovia High School Auditorium, is holding a toy drive. Bring an unwrapped gift to one of the Dec. 11 Sunday services (9 and 11 a.m.). Here are the toys requested: t.ly/9mvH
~ Monrovia Police Officers' Association, Arcadia Police Officers' Association, and Detail Union are partnering with the Foothill Unity Center for a Toy and Canned Food Drive tomorrow, Saturday, December 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1311 S. Shamrock Avenue.
- Brad HaugaardPhoto by Sandy Millar on Unsplash
