Monrovia Police: She Screams for Help, Is Arrested; Man Arrested Twice in One Day; Family's Pet Stolen; and Lots of Drunks

Felon in Possession of a Firearm – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 12:25 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. A computer check of the driver revealed he was a convicted felon and on probation. A search of the vehicle revealed he was in possession of a loaded gun. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Possession – Suspects Arrested
December 8 at 8:51 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Walnut called to report that there were suspicious subjects in a vacant apartment. Officers arrived and located two subjects, a search revealed they were in possession of drugs. They were arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Package Theft
December 8 at 7:15 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Chestnut reported that an unknown suspect stole a package from their doorstep. The resident was able to follow the suspect and recover the package after the suspect dropped it and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 8:42 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 2800 block of S. Myrtle when they observed a motorist commit a vehicle code violation. The vehicle was stopped and further investigation revealed the occupant of the vehicle was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 9:19 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1900 block of S. Myrtle when he observed a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The bicyclist was stopped and further investigation revealed the subject was in possession of a controlled substance. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia / False Identification / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
December 8 at 10:05 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington when he observed a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. The bicyclist was stopped and provided false identifying information. Further investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was identified during the booking process and it revealed that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 9 at 12:17 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1800 block of S. Myrtle when he saw two people loitering at a private business. The officer contacted and identified the subjects. One of the subjects had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
December 9 at 7:43 a.m., a resident in the 1110 block of S. Fifth called to report that his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 9 at 6:57 p.m., a caller in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a female screaming for help. Officers arrived and detained a male subject and female subject. It was determined the female was the aggressor during the physical fight and left visible injuries on the male. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 9 at 11:39 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Myrtle and Camino Real. During the contact with the driver the officer smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver's breath. A DUI investigation determined the driver was too impaired to operate a vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 10 at 1:43 a.m., a caller in the 1800 block of 6th Avenue reported her boyfriend had just assaulted her. An officer arrived and determined the boyfriend punched his girlfriend in the head after becoming upset. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
December 10 at 9:49 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Colorado called to report that her brother was trespassing on her property. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespass – Suspect Arrested
December 10 at 3:49 p.m., the same resident from an earlier call in the 600 block of E. Colorado called to report that her brother returned to the property. Officers arrived and observed the brother in the rear of the yard. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 12:55 a.m., an officer saw a speeding vehicle in the area of Myrtle and California and pulled it over. The driver showed signs of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation determined he was driving under the influence. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 11 at 12:53 a.m., a caller reported that a vehicle crashed and rolled over in the area of Myrtle and Chestnut. Officers arrived and located the vehicle without any occupants. Officers searched the area and located the subjects who fled from the scene. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DUI and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
December 11 at 9:51 a.m., a caller in a facility in the 1200 block of N. Canyon reported an unknown subject broke in and stole multiple items. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
December 12 at 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a facility in the 100 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male resident who threw a cup at an employee. Officers contacted the male subject and after speaking with him, determined he was a danger to himself and others. He was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Vehicle Burglary
December 12 at 12:38 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Olive reported that someone broke the windows to his vehicle and stole a backpack. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 12 at 2:05 p.m., the reporting party in the 900 block of S. Fifth stated she was a victim of fraud. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 12 at 2:11 p.m., a catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 200 block of E. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 12 at 4:16 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 100 block of N. Madison, where a family pet was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Drunk in Public & Resisting / Delaying / Parole Hold
December 13 at 10:29 a.m., officers saw an intoxicated subject stumbling on a sidewalk in the area of Peck and Logden. When they attempted to detain the subject, the subject fled on foot. The subject was located. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Petty Theft
December 13 at 11:51 a.m., the victim left his bicycle near a stairwell in the 1100 block of E. Huntington. When he walked out, his bicycle was missing. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
December 13 at 12:45 p.m., the reporting party advised that sometime overnight, someone broke into the storage units in the 2600 block of S. California. The suspect(s) accessed one unit and after gaining entry into one, was able to access the rest of the units. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 13 at 2:42 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Myrtle report that someone gained access into his bank account and fraudulently wired money to an external account. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 13 at 11:08 p.m., Arcadia PD requested we check the area of Myrtle and Evergreen for a DUI driver that was reportedly involved in an injury traffic collision. Officers arrived and located the suspect in the 1500 block of S. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 14 at 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Foothill regarding a male subject partially undressed and checking door handles to vehicles. Officers located and detained the subject, who ended up having a no bail warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and transported to Monrovia Jail for booking and later transported to IRC.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
December 14 at 10:19 p.m., multiple callers reported that a male was punching a female as he held her down on the sidewalk in front of a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and attempted to detain the male as he tried to flee the scene. He resisted and a CEW was deployed. The involved female also was detained. Both subjects were uncooperative, argumentative, and intoxicated. Three witnesses observed the male assaulting the female. The male was arrested for domestic violence, transported to the hospital for medical clearance, and taken into custody.
No comments:
Post a Comment