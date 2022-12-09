Winter Concert; Meeting on Dog Concerns; Low-Water Plants; Home Energy Reivew

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Clifton Middle School Band and Orchestra will host its annual Winter Concert on Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m. at the Clifton Middle School Auditorium. General seating begins at 6:30 p.m., but early admission is available for $5 at 6 p.m.
~ The first MAP-edu community meeting of 2023 will at the Monrovia Public Library's Community Room on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. 8 p.m. Pasadena Humane Society will discuss dog concerns and dog waste clean-up, wildlife encounters, and veterinary resources. For questions contact the MAP team at map@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
~ Winter is the time to establish low-water plants and Monrovia has partnered with the Upper San Gabriel Water District to offer residents a $3 per square foot rebate (subject to available funding) to replace grass with drought-tolerant plants. Details: t.ly/uN2h
~ Free home energy review by the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments. More information here: t.ly/g6FS
