Monrovia Police: Woman at Home Robbed at Gunpoint; Drugs, Drugs, Drugs; Driver Punches Another Driver in Mouth; Burning Trash at Home; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Flasher Arrested; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 363 service events, resulting in 72 investigations.
Missing Adult
December 1 at 6:02 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of California reported her adult son missing. The subject was placed into the National Missing Persons System. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 9:43 p.m., while on patrol in the 3300 block of S. Peck an officer saw a bicyclist riding on the wrong side of the roadway. She stopped the bicyclist and found he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
December 1 at 10:01 p.m., the manager of a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject left the store with a bag filled with merchandise. Officers located the subject outside the store. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 12:15 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Mayflower reported a male subject outside who appeared intoxicated and was yelling at a female. Officers arrived and located the subject getting into the driver's seat of a parked vehicle. The female was not located. Officers determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 12:29 a.m., employees of a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject stumbling near their store. Officers located the subject as he fell into a bush. The subject was heavily intoxicated and could not care for his own safety. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
December 2 at 2:17 a.m., an alarm company reported an alarm activation at a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and discovered the front window was shattered. Officers searched the store, but no one was inside. The suspect(s) took cash registers. This investigation is continuing.
False Imprisonment / Kidnapping – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 10:30 a.m., a caller reported hearing a female scream for help in the 400 block of S. Alta Vista. Officers arrived and saw a male and female, who knew each other, on the ground. An investigation revealed that the male subject locked the female inside the house and refused to let her leave. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
December 2 at 1:59 p.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of S. Myrtle called to report a battery. A road rage incident occurred at Genoa and Magnolia and when the two vehicles stopped nearby, one of the drivers punched the other in the mouth. The suspect left the scene prior to the police arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 9:08 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 2400 block of S. Peck when she saw a bicyclist commit a vehicle code violation. She stopped the bicyclist and found he was in possession of a pipe that was used to smoke methamphetamine. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Dumpster Fire – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 10:34 p.m., a passerby reported seeing a trashcan on fire in the 100 block of S. Alta Vista. Officers and MFD arrived and put out the fire. Investigation revealed the homeowner was burning waste at the residence and it caused the trashcan to catch on fire. The homeowner was arrested and released with a citation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 2 at 11:30 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Duarte when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 1:38 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Central when she observed a motorist commit a driving violation. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be intoxicated and also had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
December 3 at 2:32 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Norumbega heard drilling noises at a neighbor's house. Officers responded to the location and it was determined that a catalytic converter was stolen from one of the vehicles. No suspect(s) were located. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
December 3 at 9:30 a.m., a storage unit in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle was broken into and several items were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
December 3 at 12:56 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of N. Grand called to report that his catalytic converter was removed from his vehicle sometime overnight. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 3 at 2:19 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Foothill and Canyon. Officers checked on the well-being of the occupants. One of the drivers had a small cut on her hand. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 3 at 5:22 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower. A motorist made a left turn in front of another motorist. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
December 3 at 9:20 p.m., a caller in the 1800 block of Tenth Ave. reported a vehicle crashed into three parked vehicles. Officers arrived and detained the driver for a DUI investigation. An investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Illegal Discharge of a Firearm
December 4 at 12:10 a.m., residents in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported hearing shots being fired. Officers located shell casings and detained several subjects who were later released. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Overdose
December 4 at 9:05 p.m., a caller in the 1000 block of S. Ivy called to report their son overdosed on drugs. The son was conscious and breathing when officers arrived. Monrovia Fire took over and officers cleared the scene. Several minutes later, Monrovia Fire requested our officers back to the location because the subject was becoming combative. Officers responded and assisted getting the subject in the ambulance and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
Indecent Exposure – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 7:28 am, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Grand regarding a male subject exposing himself to females as they passed by. One victim was located and identified. The male subject was located, and a field show-up was conducted. He was positively identified by the victim. He was arrested and later cited.
Vandalism
December 5 at 7:34 am, the reporting party stated there was graffiti on playground equipment in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 5 at 10:34 p.m., a clerk from a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle called to report an intoxicated subject inside the store. Officers arrived and detained the subject, who was drunk and could not care for himself. He was arrested and transported to MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Death Report
December 6 at 7:42 a.m., an officer responded to the 1600 block of S. Mayflower regarding a deceased person. MFD was already on scene. The reporting party found her husband deceased in his bed. There were no signs of foul play. A mortuary was notified.
Petty Theft
December 6 at 8:55 a.m., a reporting party in the 300 block of N. Primrose stated that their trash cans was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Open Container – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 11:07 a.m., officers contacted a subject outside of a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill who was in possession of an open alcoholic container. While speaking with him, he advised he needed paramedics to treat an old snake bite that got infected. MFD responded. The subject was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Vandalism
December 6 at 12:23 p.m., the reporting party in the 300 block of S. Shamrock advised that someone damaged the gate to the location. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 6 at 2:40 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a hit and run traffic collision in the 200 block of E. Foothill. A vehicle had struck a parked vehicle. She continued and was contacted by officers. The female subject was too intoxicated to perform any field sobriety tests at the scene. MFD responded to the scene. She was transported to the hospital due to her level of intoxication.
Grand Theft
December 6 at 2:59 p.m., a victim reported that while shopping inside of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington, a male subject stole her wallet from inside of her purse. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
December 6 at 3:26 p.m., the reporting party in the 100 block of N. Primrose stated her trash cans were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
December 6 at 5:29 p.m., a reporting party at a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle stated that someone made fraudulent charges on his credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
December 6 at 9:11 pm, an officer stopped a bicyclist for a traffic violation near Huntington and Fifth. The subject was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, issued a citation and released.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 3:44 am, an officer stopped a subject loitering in the area of Myrtle and Cypress. He admitted to being in possession of fentanyl and a drug pipe. He was arrested, issued a citation and released.
Mental Evaluation
December 7 at 9:05 a.m., staff from a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Huntington called to report that a guest walked into the lobby and said he didn’t want to live anymore. Officers responded with our local Mental Healthcare Worker and made contact with the subject. It was determined he was a danger to himself and was placed on a mental evaluation hold. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Resisting / Delaying an Officer – Suspect Arrested
December 7 at 10:00 a.m., a caller stated a subject was in the area of Palm & Primrose watching kids near the playground and appeared to be possibly under the influence. Officers arrived and the subject left the area. As he did, he was walking in the middle of the street and cars had to go around him. As he was being contacted by officers, he resisted and was forced to the ground. He was arrested and taken into custody and later transported to the hospital.
Fraud
December 7 at 11:11 a.m., the manager of an auto parts store in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report a subject had purchased items in the store and now the charges are being listed a fraudulent. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
December 7 at 11:14 a.m., an ATV was reported stolen from the 1200 block of N. Canyon. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
December 7 at 4:19 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Cypress came in to report that she had been robbed at gunpoint on December 2nd inside her home. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
December 7 at 6:05 p.m., an employee from a retail store in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a male subject took a small axe from the location. Officers located him and detained him. He was positively identified by the witness. The property was recovered. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene
