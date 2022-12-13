Simba Is As Playful As They Come

Simba the Siberian Husky may not be the king of the jungle, but he will surely rule your heart. He’s a little over a year old, and this big puppy is as playful as they come. Simba’s favorite thing to do is to happily run around in the play yard, chasing toys and rolling in the grass.
Simba enjoys walks and hikes and the occasional trip to Starbucks for a puppuccino, but he also needs the opportunity to run. He would love a home with a yard where he can explore and get the zoomies out. Simba can be a little nervous with new people, so it’s important for him to be able to meet strangers slowly and on his own terms.
An active and dog-experienced home would be perfect for this handsome boy. Can you feel the love tonight for Simba?
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
