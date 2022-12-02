News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Improvements Nearly Finished at Lucinda Garcia Park


Most of the $1.8 million in improvements at Lucinda Garcia Park have been completed.

  • Two new age-specific playgrounds with expanded features; 
  • New concrete walkway with enhanced lighting and distance markers meandering through the park, equaling 1/3 mile loop;
  • Park expansion to the west, adding 10,000 square feet of parkland and green space;
  • Five new exercise fitness stations;
  • Two demonstration gardens with interpretive signage;
  • Signage about Lucinda Garcia and the history of the Red Car; and
  • A bike rack with a fixit station and new bottle-fill drinking stations.

- Brad Haugaard

