Improvements Nearly Finished at Lucinda Garcia Park

Most of the $1.8 million in improvements at Lucinda Garcia Park have been completed.
- Two new age-specific playgrounds with expanded features;
- New concrete walkway with enhanced lighting and distance markers meandering through the park, equaling 1/3 mile loop;
- Park expansion to the west, adding 10,000 square feet of parkland and green space;
- Five new exercise fitness stations;
- Two demonstration gardens with interpretive signage;
- Signage about Lucinda Garcia and the history of the Red Car; and
- A bike rack with a fixit station and new bottle-fill drinking stations.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment