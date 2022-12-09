News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

School Board to Consider Next Steps for Bond Money; Employees Get 9.5% Raise; Church Rental - $148,720 Per Year; New Positions; Etc.

At its next meeting (agenda: t.ly/FLvk) the Monrovia Board of Education will ...

~ Receive a report (here: t.ly/nN8q) outlining what might be done with the $81 million the district will receive as a result of Proposition MM passing.

~ Receive a report (here: t.ly/oi_V) on a proposed collective bargaining agreement with various employee unions. Summary: They'll get a 9.5 percent pay raise for the 2022-23 school year.

~ Consider an agreement with Western University of Health Sciences to provide free dental services to district students: t.ly/nBCm

~ Consider certifying that the district can meet its financial obligations for this and the following two years. t.ly/9QwN

~ Consider an agreement with Pasta King for the company to provide food catering for the 2022-23 school year for various school sites. t.ly/wUU6

~ Consider continuing to rent out to Fellowship Church Monrovia High's Louise Taylor Performing Arts Center (the auditorium), 16 classrooms, microphone rental, and heating and air conditioning for $148,720 for 2023. here

~ Consider creating a new position, College Tutor, for English learners. t.ly/nJsS

~ Consider creating a new position, Instructional Aide - Elementary Intervention, to provide "assistance to individual or small groups of elementary-aged children." t.ly/nWy-

~ Consider an agreement with the law firm MusickPeeler to provide training in Conflict Resolution, and Performance Evaluation and Supervision for up to $6,000. t.ly/o5mvP

