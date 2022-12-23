Monrovia Police Warning: Don't Drive Impaired - Alcohol, Marijuana, or Drugs

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in car crashes nationwide in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver, or one person every 45 minutes.
The Monrovia Police Department encourages everyone to stay in for the night or have a "go safely" game plan by scheduling a ride or designating a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol.
Impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Marijuana, prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.
"The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want drivers to act responsibly," Lt. Oberon said. "This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that driving impaired is an illegal, senseless behavior that takes lives."
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
