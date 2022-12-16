News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
LA County Sustainability Offices Highlights Monrovia's Community Garden
A clip from the annual report.
The Los Angeles County Sustainability Office highlighted Monrovia's Community Garden Pilot Program in its annual report (p. 48),
t.ly/Fsgx
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
12/16/2022
