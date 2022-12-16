News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

LA County Sustainability Offices Highlights Monrovia's Community Garden

A clip from the annual report.

The Los Angeles County Sustainability Office highlighted Monrovia's Community Garden Pilot Program in its annual report (p. 48), t.ly/Fsgx

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)