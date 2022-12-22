Boys Jump on Hoods of Cars; Drunk Thinks House He’s Trying to Enter is His; Security Guard and Passers-By Catch Man Stealing From Car; And Lots of Drunks

Runaway
December 15 at 7:36 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of N. Fifth reported their juvenile son ran away. Officers exhausted all means to locate the minor, and could not locate him. The juvenile was entered into the missing person’s database. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 15 at 7:43 p.m., a witness in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported seeing a male subject acting strange. Officers arrived and located an intoxicated male. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
December 15 at 10:39 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject enter and he was restrained from the location. Officers arrived and located the male on the business property. He was arrested and taken into custody for trespassing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 15 at 11:25 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the area of Fifth and Chestnut when he saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. The subject was stopped and a computer check revealed he had two outstanding warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 16 at 12:43 a.m., an officer observed a moving violation and stopped the vehicle near Peck and Duarte. The driver was contacted and he showed signs of intoxication. After a DUI investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 16 at 2:09 a.m., while on patrol, an officer observed a moving violation and stopped the vehicle in the area of Myrtle and Camino Real. The driver was contacted who showed signs of intoxication. After a DUI investigation, the driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
December 16 at 4:13 p.m., a witness reported a physical altercation between two subjects in the 200 block of E. Foothill. Officers arrived and spoke with all involved parties. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
December 16 at 6:04 p.m., a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington, called to report a possible shoplifting in progress. Officers arrived but the female suspect had already fled with the stolen property. Officers located the suspect's vehicle nearby. The suspect was later located and was detained. A field show-up was conducted and she was identified. The stolen property was recovered. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Vandalism
December 16 at 8:07 p.m., a caller reported male juveniles jumping on the hoods of vehicles in the area of Fifth and Walnut. Officers arrived but the juveniles had already fled. Victims were located and a report was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
December 16 at 9:56 p.m., a victim reported a vehicle had just crashed into her and fled the scene in the 700 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and conducted a traffic and criminal investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Missing Adult
December 16 at 11:32 p.m., a mother from the 600 block of S. Fifth called to report her daughter was missing. Officers searched all know locations but could not find her. She was entered into the missing person's database. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
December 17 at 12:09 a.m., officers were in the 800 block of W. Duarte conducting a search for stolen property and located a male subject hiding who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and felony elder abuse. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 17 at 9:22 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Mountain and Huntington. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. One of the occupants complained of pain. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Public Intoxication
December 17 at 12:19 p.m., a caller reported a subject was passed out in the 200 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and contacted the subject who displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. He could not care for himself. He was arrested and transported to the MPD to be held for a sobering period.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
December 19 at 3:12 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of S. Magnolia reported a male subject tried to force open the rear door to his home. The resident activated his vehicle's alarm to scare the male subject who fled the scene. Officers arrived and located the male subject in the area. It was determined the male subject lived across the street from the caller and was heavily intoxicated. The male thought he was entering his own home. The subject was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
December 19 at 3:31 a.m., an alarm company reported a "glass break" to the front entry door to a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw the front door was forced opened. Officers checked the interior and determined the business had been burglarized. No one was located inside, officers searched the area for the suspects, but none were located. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
December 19 at 11:59 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Foothill on a report of an injury traffic accident. They arrived and spoke to both parties involved. The same driver complained of pain to her leg and was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Her vehicle was stored.
Fraud
December 19 at 3:38 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of E. Huntington called to say one of the ex-employees had bought personal items with the company credit card. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass / Mental Evaluation
December 19 at 4:04 pm., the victim called from the 1300 block of S. Primrose saying a male subject opened her door and walked into her house. She asked him to leave and he did. He went to a neighbor’s house and went into an unlocked shed. Officers arrived and detained him. When speaking with the individual, it was determined that he was a danger to himself and other. He was taken a hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Battery
December 19 at 7:29 p.m., a battery was reported in a store in the 900 block of W. Foothill. The victim said she started arguing with another employee and during the argument, she started filming the employee with her cell phone. The employee became upset and hit the phone in her hand. When the victim complained to the manager about the incident, the manager and victim started to argue and the victim punched the manager. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
December 20 at 1:39 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Fig regarding a subject with a history of mental illness. The subject was threatening to kill family members. MFD responded and transported the subject to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
December 20 at 10:52 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Monterey and Huntington when he saw a subject slumped over a bus bench. He checked on the well-being of the subject and discovered he had several warrants for his arrest and he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, issued a citation, and released at the scene.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
December 20 at 11:23 a.m., a caller reported a male and female in an argument in the area of May and Foothill. The caller stated the subjects left in a vehicle. Officers arrived and saw the vehicle leaving the scene. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver displayed signs of intoxication. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Pursuit
December 20 at 11:56 p.m., an officer patrolling the area of Peck & Longden did a computer check of a vehicle and discovered the driver had a no bail warrant. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed and entered the freeway. The pursuit was canceled and CHP was notified. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
December 21 at 8:19 a.m., while on patrol an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Violet and Colorado. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested per the authority of the warrant and taken into custody.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
December 21 at 10:56 a.m., a male subject opened a door to a vehicle in the 900 block of W. Duarte and took property from the center console. He then opened the door to the backseats and attempted to take the phone from the victim in the vehicle. A security guard for the complex saw what was going on and walked to the victim. The security guard and suspect got into a physical fight. Along with a couple of Good Samaritan’s they were able to detain the subject until police arrived. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
December 21 at 2:35 p.m., the victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to say her vehicle had just been stolen from the location. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment