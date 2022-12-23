News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Noon Year's Eve and New Year's Eve in Monrovia

Because midnight might be too late for children, Noon Year's Eve, in Library Park 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities include live music, arts and crafts, an inflatable obstacle course, games, and a special countdown to Noon Year's Eve.
Then, beginning at 7 p.m., New Year's Eve for adults. Live music, Old Town Monrovia restaurants offering an enhanced outdoor dining and drinking experience, and a celebratory ball-raising at midnight.  Parking can be tight. See here for parking options.

