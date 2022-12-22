Canyon Oaks Teacher Daniel Chacon Nominated for Teacher of the Year

Canyon Oaks High School (COHS) Teacher Daniel Chacon has been nominated for the California League of Educators 2023 Educator of the Year Award.
The award recognizes excellence in the classroom. Daniel personifies resilience, determination, and empathy. He is highly artistic, humble, and a relatable educator; an excellent person gifted with musical talent, the ability to differentiate information for his students, and humor.
“I was completely surprised by the nomination, and it was truly an honor to be nominated by one of my colleagues,” said Chacon.
Mr. Chacon teaches various classes such as Drama, Video Production, Drawing, and Spanish.
While he was surprised that he was nominated, it doesn’t surprise Principal Flint Fertig that Chacon was recognized for his fantastic work with students.
“He is an amazing person and educator,” Fertig said. “Mr. Chacon has always been a magnet for kids, and his energy and real-life experience have drawn kids to his programs for years.”
This award recognizes educators who strive to provide their students with equitable pathways to success, actively empowering those they serve to analyze, construct, and maintain modalities that promote critical thinking and constant self-analysis. Mr. Chacon was anonymously nominated by one of his peers.
“It has been a pleasure to work with the students at Canyon Oaks and Mountain Park for the past several years, not to mention stellar administration and an amazing staff. I am very fortunate to work in a position as an educator who gets to engage students through the arts,” Chacon said. “Helping them discover and hone existing abilities and learn new skills truly enhances their communication, teamwork, creativity, and confidence, as well as their experiences at school and in life.”
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment