Should Monrovia Stop Electing Mayor at Large? Councilman Spicer's Son Graduates Air Force Academy; Two-Year Budget; Juneteenth; Mosquito Week

~ Whether it would be a good idea for Monrovia to switch back from having a mayor elected at large to the more common method among smaller cities of having the mayor's position rotate among the members of the city council. Monrovia switched to its current system in 1976. https://is.gd/swOGJ1
~ Recognizing US Air Force Second Lieutenant Lawrence Spicer, son of City Councilman Larry Spicer. Lt. Spicer has just graduated from the US Air Force Academy. https://is.gd/dwpMeF
~ A two-year balanced budget. Detailed budget information here: https://is.gd/BDGhRP
~ Recognizing June 19 as "Juneteenth National Freedom Day," recalling the end of slavery in the United States. https://is.gd/LX7r2P
~ Declaring June 20-26 as National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. https://is.gd/ANFddV
