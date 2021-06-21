Float Through Life With Sweet Sally

Sweet Sally is looking for someone to float through life with her! Sally is three years old and loves her favorite people. She’s very loyal and affectionate once she gets to know you. And don’t tell her she’s too big to be a lap dog, she won’t hear of it! Sally knows her “sit” command and loves playing with her ball. She’s looking for a home where she can be the only pet and get lots of love and attention.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 5:00 p.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment