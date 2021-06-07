Daisy Mae Wants to be Your Shadow

Daisy Mae is nine years old and loves to snuggle! She wants to be her favorite person’s shadow all the time. If you leave the house, she’ll give you lots of wiggly tail wags and excited little huffs when you return. Daisy Mae’s hobbies include exploring outside, playing “find the kibble”, and anything that lets her be close to her person. Daisy Mae would do best as the only pet in the home and can’t wait to bond with you!
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.
- Brad Haugaard
