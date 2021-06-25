Athens Wants 4.61% Rate Hike; Library Fountain Being Fixed; Hillside Hours

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Athens Services is requesting a 4.61% rate increase for both commercial and residential trash collection. The city's agreement with Athens allows solid waste rates to be adjusted based on the Consumer Price Index plus 1%. A CPI of 3.61% plus 1% makes 4.61%. City staff is reviewing this request.
~ The fountain at Library Park is broken. A pump failed and is on order. The city estimates it will be out of service for the next three weeks.
~ For safety during the Fourth of July weekend the Hillside Wilderness Preserve will have reduced hours.
- Saturday, July 3, 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Sunday, July 4, 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Monday, July 5, 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
