Dinner at Basin 141


Dinner at Basin 141, at the corner of Myrtle and Lime. Got the Grilled Sausage Platter for $18 and a beer for the $5 happy hour price. The sausage platter is billed as an appetizer but it filled me up just fine. Loved it. 

- Brad Haugaard 
