Dinner at Basin 141
Dinner at Basin 141, at the corner of Myrtle and Lime. Got the Grilled Sausage Platter for $18 and a beer for the $5 happy hour price. The sausage platter is billed as an appetizer but it filled me up just fine. Loved it.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/16/2021
Labels:
restaurants
