Dinner at Tacos and Papas
Dinner at the new Tacos and Papas, on the east side of Myrtle just north of Lemon. (Opens at 4:30 p.m.) Got the three-fish-taco plate for $10.95 and a horchata for $3. Very nice meal.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
6/02/2021
restaurants
