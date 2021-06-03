Monrovia Police: Accountant Tricked Into Transferring Money; Man Arrested For Hitting Employee In Mask Dispute; Under the Influence; Man Arrested for Battering Employees; And Lots More

Fraud
May 27 at 4:20 p.m., an employee from a business in the 400 block of E. Huntington called police to report the business was the victim of fraud. Their accountant received an email that appeared to be from the owner of the company. The email instructed the accountant to transfer a large sum of money to a specific bank account. The accountant didn't notice anything suspicious about the email, so she transferred the money. The owner became aware of the transfer and immediately called the police. An officer took a police report and encouraged the owner to also file a complaint with the FBI. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 27 at 11:39 p.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Huntington and Ivy when he saw a male subject walking down the street, looking into vehicles. The officer contacted the subject, and the investigation revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
Violation of Court Order
May 28 at 11:03 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Oceanview called police to report his landlord violated a civil harassment order. The officer spoke with both parties involved and completed a report. The report will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 28 at 1:28 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a male subject who hit a female subject near the intersection of Huntington and Shamrock. Officers arrived and detained the subjects involved. It was determined that the male subject was in violation of a domestic violence court order and he was arrested.
Public Intoxication / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 12:38 a.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Myrtle and Lemon when he noticed a male subject lying on the ground with an open alcoholic beverage sitting next to him. Officers approached the subject and found he was passed out. The subject slowly woke up and officers determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication, but became combative when officers attempted to place handcuffs on him. He was taken into custody and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 2:24 a.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Foothill and Mountain when he saw a speeding vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. When approaching the vehicle, officers noticed the driver appeared to be under the influence and began a DUI investigation. The driver was determined to have been driving under the influence. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vehicle Tampering
May 29 at 7:52 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Montana called police to report a male suspect underneath his neighbor's vehicle, attempting to steal parts. The suspect saw the resident and quickly left in a black sedan. The resident checked his vehicle and nothing appeared to be missing. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 11:24 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Duarte called to report a female subject standing outside the apartment complex, waving around drug paraphernalia. Officers arrived and contacted the female, who was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. She was arrested and released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
May 29 at 3:16 p.m., an employee of a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington called police to report a male subject that battered a security guard and an employee. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. The two victims placed the suspect under private person's arrest and the suspect was arrested.
Commercial Burglary
May 30 at 3:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, they discovered the front glass door of the business had been shattered. They checked the interior and discovered the office and sales area had been ransacked. A responsible party was contacted to secure the location. This investigation is continuing.
Brush Fire
May 30 at 4:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Foothill regarding a small brush fire in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered a plastic bottle had been set on fire without anyone else in the immediate area. The fire was put out. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Arrested
May 31 at 9:44 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding a battery against a security guard. A male suspect had entered the hotel without wearing a face mask. When asked to wear a mask by the security guard, the suspect refused and became angry. He shoved the security guard, but remained in the area. Officers responded and made contact with both parties. After investigation, the suspect was arrested for battery.
Commercial Burglary
June 1 at 6:29 a.m., an employee at a school in the 200 block of N. Mayflower reported that sometime over the weekend a suspect broke into the school's equipment room and stole some equipment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 1 at 2:59 p.m., a grand theft was reported in the 3100 block of S. Peck. The victim reported that his catalytic converter had been stolen from his RV sometime between now and October of 2020. The RV had been parked. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 2 at 2:11 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of W. Olive regarding a male subject yelling in the street. When officers arrived, the subject started threatening to take away one of the officer's guns. Officers safely took custody of the subject and determined he needed to be evaluated by a mental health professional. He was subsequently transported to a mental health facility for treatment.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
June 2 at 9:32 a.m., an officer responded to a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck regarding a vehicle they purchased in April. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen after the business was notified by the DMV. The subject that sold the vehicle to the business sells vehicles often and this is the first time this has happened. He was in possession of the pink slip at the time of the transaction. The officer spoke with the subject by phone and he advised he was unaware the vehicle was stolen. He has a towing company and purchases vehicles regularly. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 2 at 9:37 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 600 block of W. Foothill. The victim reported that sometime overnight her locked vehicle had been broken into while parked in the carport of her apartment complex. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
June 2 at 3:04 p.m., an incident of vandalism was reported in the 700 block of W. Duarte. A caller reported fresh graffiti that was spray painted in red paint along the wash. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The location was scheduled for cleanup.
Grand Theft Auto
June 2 at 4:55 p.m., a trailer was reported stolen from the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported that his white, Apache trailer was stolen sometime over the weekend. The trailer was parked at a lot in the area. The trailer was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
June 2 at 5:39 p.m., a male subject in the 800 block of W. Duarte called police to report his brother was threatening him with a knife. Officers responded and determined, due to his mental state, the brother was a danger to himself and others. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Domestic Violence
June 2 at 11:12 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. Male regarding a report of a male and female arguing and yelling at each other. Upon arrival, the male subject ran inside the residence. The female is the male subject’s girlfriend and does not live at the residence. The female subject told police her boyfriend hit her during the argument. Officers could see she had visible injuries. The female was released, while officers encouraged the boyfriend to come outside. Once the boyfriend came outside, officers saw he had a large cut on his finger, which he claimed was a bite from his girlfriend. He had recorded her punching him in the mouth and biting him. A report was taken and will be provided to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.
