Construction Begins on Hotel at Myrtle and Huntington


Construction has begun on a 109-room, five-story, TownePlace Suites Hotel by Marriott at the southwest corner of West Huntington Drive and South Myrtle Avenue. https://is.gd/cMnKCk

Here's what it will look like when it is done.

