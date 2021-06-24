News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Construction Begins on Hotel at Myrtle and Huntington
Construction has begun on a 109-room, five-story, TownePlace Suites Hotel by Marriott at the southwest corner of West Huntington Drive and South Myrtle Avenue.
https://is.gd/cMnKCk
Here's what it will look like when it is done.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/24/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment