Monrovia Police: Employee Punched For Two Beers; Catalytic Converter Stolen; Lots of Drugs; Bugged Pedestrian Hit By Car; Man Attacked, Car Stolen When Came to Meet Woman; And More...

Theft – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 11:31 p.m., officers were on patrol in the 1800 block of S. Alta Vista when they saw a male subject try to conceal himself. Officers stopped to investigate and the subject ran. The subject was detained and found to be in possession of someone else’s credit card, bank checks, and driver’s license. The victim was located in Arcadia and confirmed the items were stolen out of her vehicle. The suspect was arrested.
Violation of Court Order / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 12:39 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 100 block of W. Olive regarding loud yelling and screaming being heard. Officers arrived and located a male and female arguing. An investigation revealed the male was wanted for a prior domestic violence incident and had a warrant for his arrest for an additional domestic violence incident in another city. The suspect was also in violation of a domestic violence restraining order. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 10:13 a.m., an employee from a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle called to report a suspect entered the store, took two cans of beer and left without paying for the items. The employee confronted him outside the front doors and was punched in the face by the suspect. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. He admitted to stealing the items and punching the employee. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft
June 11 at 11:00 a.m., an employee from a business in the 3100 block of S. Peck called to report a theft of a catalytic converter. The vehicle was last used two weeks ago and the employee just noticed the theft. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Public Intoxication – Suspects Arrested
June 11 at 7:59 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Myrtle and Pomona regarding a fight in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the fight was over and the subjects had split up. One of the subjects was leaving in a vehicle and was detained. During the investigation, it was determined that the driver was under the influence. A second male subject was located on foot and, after a short foot chase, was detained and determined to be drunk in public. Both subjects were arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 12:42 a.m., an officer was on patrol near the intersection of Myrtle and Colorado and saw a vehicle run a red light. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested. He was held for a sobering period.
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 1:49 a.m., an officer was patrolling the intersection of Central and Myrtle when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 8:00 p.m., officers were called to the rear of a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject who was intoxicated. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was found to be unable to care for his own safety due to being intoxicated. An investigation revealed the suspect was also in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 1:10 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle that just collided into parked vehicles near the intersection of Foothill and Mayflower. Officers arrived and found four vehicles had been side-swiped and one vehicle had been flipped onto its side. The driver was located and found to be intoxicated. Paramedics responded and transported him to a local hospital for treatment. Officers will be submitting this report to the District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.
Commercial Burglary
June 13 at 5:48 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Upon arrival, they found the front door open. They searched its interior and determined it had, in fact, been burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 12:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. Shamrock to a car dealership regarding a verbal argument between two customers. Once they arrived, the officers determined one of the subjects was under the influence of a controlled substance. An investigation revealed she was also in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Wanted Person / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 5:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Duarte and Magnolia regarding two suspicious persons drinking on a lawn. Officers located and contacted the subjects in question. An investigation revealed one of them was wanted on a parole violation and the other was in possession of a controlled substance. They were both arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 5:39 p.m., officers responded to a solo vehicle traffic collision in the 1900 block of S. Mountain. Once on scene, they determined the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, where he provided a blood sample and was issued a citation.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 7:01 p.m., a subject in the 300 block of Genoa called police to report that his relative was exhibiting erratic behavior and was possibly using a controlled substance. Officers arrived and, after evaluation, determined the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 2:58 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Colorado and Fifth regarding a traffic collision. Once on scene, they learned the driver, who was determined to be under the influence, was driving eastbound Colorado at a high rate of speed when he hit the dip in the road at Fifth, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed into four parked vehicles. The driver was transported to the hospital for his injuries and provided a blood sample. This case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.
Grand Theft Auto
June 14 at 8:54 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 600 block of S. Mountain. The vehicle was last seen on June 4. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 14 at 11:09 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft that just occurred. The suspects walked out with merchandise without making any attempt to pay for the items. Officers checked the area, but the suspects had fled in a vehicle and could not be located. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
June 14 at 1:12 p.m., a theft was reported at a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim reported that sometime between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., someone stole the two passenger tires from her vehicle. The victim's vehicle was parked on the north side of the parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Possible Overdose / Mental Evaluation
June 14 at 1:27 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Monterey regarding a possible overdose. A female subject ingested 15 Benadryl pills. An investigation revealed she was a danger to herself. She was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 14 at 1:28 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Huntington regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. The pedestrian who was struck did not stay at the scene, but officers were able to locate him to obtain a statement. The subject was walking eastbound on the south sidewalk of Huntington, past Ivy. A bug flew on his face and as he was trying to swat it away, he stepped off the sidewalk and onto Huntington. A vehicle was traveling east on Huntington when the subject stepped off the curb and the vehicle struck the subject. The subject had visible abrasions to his left knee, left leg and left rib cage, but he refused medical treatment.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 2:11 p.m., a subject was reported to be trespassing at a business in the 300 block of W. Foothill. The caller stated there was a male subject sleeping inside of the office. No one was supposed to be at the location. The reporting party wanted the subject arrested for trespassing. After investigation, the suspect was arrested.
Overdose
June 15 at 5:29 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 1100 block of E. Huntington regarding a report of an overdose. The caller advised her boyfriend had overdosed on Fentanyl. Officers found the subject unresponsive in the hotel room. Officers administered Narcan and revived the subject. The subject refused medical treatment and transport.
Vehicle Burglary
June 16 at 1:34 a.m., a window smash on a vehicle was reported at Foothill & Canyon. An officer responded and contacted the registered owner, who confirmed the vehicle had been burglarized. The suspects took an air compressor and work tools from inside. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 3:51 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Foothill and Mountain for having no license plates. The female driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested for DUI. Further investigation revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody and held for sobering.
Burglary
June 16 at 7:30 a.m., an employee from an elementary school in the 1300 block of Boley called police to report that several of the window screens were removed from the temporary classroom buildings and a set of walkie-talkies was stolen. Investigation continuing.
Strong-arm Robbery
June 16 at 7:05 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a robbery. A male suspect took merchandise without paying for it and punched an employee while attempting to flee with the property. The suspect was last seen running east across Mountain and jumping a fence. An officer responded to the residential area and located the suspect on Three Ranch Road. The suspect was identified by store employees and was arrested.
Carjacking
June 16 at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to 300 block of W. Walnut regarding a possible carjacking. A male adult called police stating he was attacked by three suspects, one male and two females. The victim said he was talking with a female subject, who agreed to meet with him at the address. When he arrived, he was attacked by the three suspects as he exited his vehicle. The male suspect took his keys, and all three suspects left in his white Honda Accord. Monrovia Fire Department responded and treated the victim for a head injury and transported him to the hospital. The investigation continues.
Commercial Burglary
June 17 at 2:50 a.m. hours, officers responded to a burglary alarm activation at a business in the 100 block of E. Huntington. Officers discovered the key lockbox for the business had been pried open and the key was used to gain entry. Once inside, the suspects broke through the drywall into another business and attempted to disarm the alarm, but the alarm activated and the suspects fled. The investigation is continuing.
