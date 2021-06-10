News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Weekly Coronavirus Count: Zero New Cases; Zero New Deaths
Coronavirus cases from
LA Department of Public Health
as of 8 p.m., 06/09/2021. Changes since 06/02/2021.
City of Monrovia:
3,190 cases (unchanged), 78 deaths (unchanged)
Unincorporated Monrovia:
376 cases (unchanged), no deaths
Note: Another week or two of this kind of good news and I think I'll end this feature.
- Brad Haugaard
6/10/2021
