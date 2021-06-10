News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Weekly Coronavirus Count: Zero New Cases; Zero New Deaths

Coronavirus cases from LA Department of Public Health as of 8 p.m., 06/09/2021. Changes since 06/02/2021.

City of Monrovia: 3,190 cases (unchanged), 78 deaths (unchanged)
Unincorporated Monrovia: 376 cases (unchanged), no deaths

Note: Another week or two of this kind of good news and I think I'll end this feature.

- Brad Haugaard
