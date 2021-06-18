News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Free Water-Saving Devices (If You Qualify); BLM Concert; Auction to Support Garden and Food Science Ed


In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ A variety of water-saving devices are available for free from the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District to "qualifying residents." You'll need to call 866 308-8391 to see if you qualify. Details:  https://is.gd/mvaXK6

~ This Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m., BLM Monrovia will host a Juneteenth Celebration -  commemorating the end of slavery in the United States -  at Station Square Park.

~  Food ED, a non-profit founded by Monrovians, is hosting a Birthday Auction to support garden and food science programs in Monrovia schools and the San Gabriel Valley. https://is.gd/uN4KtX

- Brad Haugaard

