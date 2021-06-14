News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Get Your Kicks on Route 66
This newly painted utility box, at the corner of Madison and Foothill, is designed to recall the days when Foothill was part of Route 66. Route 66 was later changed to be along Huntington Drive.
- Brad Haugaard
