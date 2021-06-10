Monrovia Police: Lots and Lots of Catalytic Converter Thefts; Car Hits Motorcyclist; Thieves Take Woman's Money With Fake BoA Webpage; Etc.

Child Endangerment – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 3:51 p.m., a female subject called police to report she was having child custody exchange issues with her ex-boyfriend, involving their son, in the 100 block of N. Norumbega. The female subject’s father was eventually able to leave the location with the child, but the ex-boyfriend began chasing him in a vehicle. The ex-boyfriend intentionally drove his vehicle in front of the father's vehicle multiple times, in an attempt to stop the vehicle. At one point the father had to abruptly stop to avoid a collision. The father and the ex-boyfriend eventually drove to the Monrovia Police Department. After investigation was conducted, the ex-boyfriend was arrested for child endangerment.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 7:59 p.m., an officer on patrol in the 500 block of Bradbury stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the investigation, the officer discovered the driver was driving with a suspended license and was in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested.
Attempt Grand Theft
June 4 at 12:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Lime regarding an attempt grand theft. The resident heard a sawing sound outside his residence. When he went outside, he saw a subject flee the location in a blue van. He investigated further and discovered the subject had tried to remove the catalytic converter from his vehicle, but was unsuccessful. The investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
June 4 at 10:00 a.m., an attempt burglary was reported at a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. Unknown suspects attempted to break into the business sometime overnight. An officer responded to investigate and found pry marks on the door. The suspects did not gain entry. Investigation continuing.
Grand Thefts
June 4, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., police received three separate reports of stolen catalytic converters. The incidents occurred in the 300 block of W. Walnut, the 100 block of N. Magnolia, and the 500 block of E. Walnut. All three incidents occurred sometime overnight, and all three of the vehicles involved were Honda Accords. The investigations are continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 4 at 11:24 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of W. Foothill. The victim reported his silver, 1999 BMW was stolen sometime during the night. An area search was conducted, but the vehicle was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Burglary – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 3:09 p.m., police dispatch received a call from a subject that manages a property in the 1400 block of S. Alamitas. He reported that a recently evicted tenant had returned to his apartment, broke inside and was removing items. Officers responded and contacted the suspect outside the apartment. The investigation showed the suspect forced entry into his prior residence in violation of the posted eviction order. The suspect was arrested.
Grand Theft
June 4 at 4:30 p.m., a grand theft incident was reported in the 200 block of Norumbega. A resident called to report that unknown suspects in a gray truck had just stolen landscaping tools from the back of a gardener's truck and fled the area. The investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 9:26 p.m., a caller reported he was following a possible DUI driver who had stopped in the roadway near the intersection of Myrtle and Taylor, and appeared to be passed out. An officer arrived and contacted the driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was arrested and held for sobering.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 2:18 a.m., an officer on patrol saw a vehicle commit several traffic violations. A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of Peck and Live Oak, and a DUI investigation was conducted. The driver was determined to be too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle and was arrested.
Commercial Burglary
June 5 at 3:03 a.m., an employee of an alarm company called police to report they had just observed a subject break into a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived, but the suspect was already gone. The front glass of the business was shattered and a large amount of merchandise was taken. Investigation continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
June 5 at 3:36 a.m., an officer was driving in the area of California and Myrtle, and saw an unattended vehicle that had crashed into the rear of a parked vehicle. An area search for the driver was conducted, but no one was located. Investigation continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 3:03 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Myrtle and Camino Real for a traffic offense. During the investigation, the officer determined the driver was driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Grand Thefts
June 6 at 3:29 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Olive regarding a grand theft. A resident heard someone cutting something outside his residence. When he went outside, he saw several subjects get into a vehicle and flee the scene. The victim then realized the suspects removed his catalytic converter from his vehicle. A few minutes later, dispatch received a second call from a resident in the 500 block of W. Lemon, where suspects had removed the catalytic converter from a vehicle, but the suspects left it behind when the resident came outside. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspects. These investigations are continuing.
Burglary
June 6 at 8:32 a.m., the owner of a construction company in the 200 block of W. Duarte received a call from his alarm company regarding an alarm activation. The owner drove to the business and discovered someone had forced entry into the building. He called the police and officers responded. When they arrived, they found the owner already inside the business. Cash had been stolen from the business. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist / Overdose
June 6 at 4:04 p.m., a male subject was reported to be having a seizure at a grocery store in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded and found the subject unresponsive. The subject was determined to have actually overdosed on narcotics and two doses of Narcan were administered, which revived him. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
June 7 at 2:24 a.m., officers responded to 700 block of W. Duarte regarding a traffic collision. A vehicle crashed into the rear end of a parked vehicle. Witnesses said a male driver and female passenger fled on foot. While officers were at the scene, they responded to an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. Duarte regarding an intoxicated female. Officers arrested her for being drunk in public. A short time later, the boyfriend of the intoxicated female contacted El Monte Police Department to report his vehicle, the one involved in the collision, stolen. The investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 10:52 a.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Alamitas regarding a male subject who was recently evicted from the property that was back inside the house sleeping. Officers contacted the subject and he was arrested without incident.
Theft
June 7 at 2:12 p.m., a theft of a bicycle was reported in the 800 block of W. Duarte. The reporting party stated that sometime within the past week, someone stole his bicycle, which was locked in the bike rack. The lock was broken. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 7 at 2:37 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a traffic collision. A driver of a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Huntington, approaching Magnolia, when she made an unsafe lane change and sideswiped a motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to go down. The motorcyclist had complaint of pain to his right leg, but refused medical attention. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for the unsafe lane change.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 5:02 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding a female suspect that stole merchandise. This same suspect shoplifted from the location a few days prior, as well. She was arrested and a no trespass order was also issued.
Grand Theft Auto – Vehicle Recovered
June 7 at 9:47 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Terrado regarding a male subject riding a motorcycle and playing loud music. The officer located the motorcycle on Royal Oaks and conducted a traffic stop. A check on the license plate revealed the motorcycle was reported stolen by the Los Angeles Police Department. The subject riding the motorcycle was listed as the suspect. Further investigation revealed the subject’s girlfriend reported the motorcycle stolen after they got into an argument. The motorcycle was taken out of the stolen vehicle system.
Grand Theft Auto
June 8 at 6:46 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of W. Maple. The victim called police to report that sometime during the night, his black, double-axle, dump trailer had been stolen. The trailer was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 8 at 8:11 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 600 block of E. Duarte. The victim reported that sometime during the night someone broke into his vehicle. The suspect broke the vehicle's right rear window and stole a toolbox and winch.
Fraud
June 8 at 9:53 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Crescent called police to report that funds were taken from her bank account and transferred to an unknown account. The victim received a text message advising her to verify her account information. She clicked on the link, which sent her to a site that appeared to be Bank of America, but was actually a fraudulent site. She input all of her bank information into the website and, as a result, money was withdrawn from her account. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
June 8 at 11:35 a.m., officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision near the intersection of Los Angeles and Ivy. The victim stated her vehicle was parked on the street. A driver who was leaving a residence reversed his vehicle and backed into her vehicle. The driver then left the location without attempting to contact anyone. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 8 at 2:01 p.m., a traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Encinitas and Palm. A driver was parked along the north curb of Palm, just east of Encinitas. A second driver was making a left turn into the mail drop-off driveway. As the driver was making the left turn into the driveway, the driver parked along the curb pulled away from the curb and they collided. One of the drivers had complaint of pain to his lower back and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Vandalism
June 8 at 11:11 p.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 800 block of W. Walnut. Officers were at the residence earlier due to the resident arguing with her boyfriend. The boyfriend left the residence at that time. A short time later, the resident walked out to her vehicle and saw it was vandalized with some type of etching tool. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
June 9 at 2:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Alamitas regarding a theft of a catalytic converter. The victim said he walked outside his residence and saw three male suspects removing his catalytic converter. The suspects fled on foot to a newer red van and fled the location. An area search was conducted, but officers were unable to locate the van. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
June 9 at 7:15 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Duarte called police to report the business was broken into and items were missing. A window on the front of the business had been shattered and various items were taken. Officers responded and collected evidence at the scene. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 9 at 11:02 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of Mountain and Royal Oaks. Officers arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. One of the drivers had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. A police report was taken and the driver at fault was issued a citation.
