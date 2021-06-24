Monrovia Police: Drugs, Drunks and Violence; A Couch on Fire; Vans Stolen; Gardener Shot With BB; Etc.

Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 8:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Mayflower and Huntington regarding a male subject who was smoking methamphetamine in a parking lot. Officers located the subject and determined he was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Vandalism / Vehicle Burglary / Stalking
June 17 at 6:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Duarte regarding a felony vandalism. The victim's vehicle had been vandalized by her ex-boyfriend. The interior seats and tires had been slashed. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. During the investigation, the victim reported that the suspect had appeared at her work numerous times and had sent her numerous text messages threatening her and her son. The victim fears for her life and that of her son. A wanted person entry was made into the law enforcement system for the suspect. The investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / Stolen Property / Identity Theft – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 1:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a known subject in the store in violation of a no-trespassing authorization. One of the officers had recently taken a report on the same subject stealing a knife from an antique store just down the street. Officers located and detained the subject about two blocks away. Officers searched the subject for the knife and, in the process, found stolen mail and a stolen wallet. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery / Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspects Arrested
June 18 at 7:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 100 block of E. Lime regarding a battery in progress. Officers arrived and detained a male and female subject who were reported to be involved. An investigation revealed they had become upset when their table was given away to another patron when they left to move their vehicle. The female became upset with the staff and several customers tried to defuse the situation. The female threw a glass of water on a customer and the glass fell to the floor and broke. Another customer then slipped on the water and cut her leg on the broken glass. Paramedics responded and treated the customer for the cut. The female suspect was found to be heavily intoxicated and was arrested for public intoxication. Further investigation revealed the male with her had a warrant for his arrest. Both subjects were arrested and taken into custody.
Fighting in Public
June 18 at 10:35 p.m., a male adult reported that he had just been assaulted by another male adult at a park in the 1000 block of S. California. The two subjects were involved in an argument, the situation escalated, and the suspect struck the victim with a clenched fist and fled the area. Officers were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 1:07 a.m., a female subject in the 400 block of W. Duarte called police to report she had been assaulted by her live-in boyfriend. Officers arrived and discovered the couple had been involved in an argument after the boyfriend wanted to use drugs. The boyfriend struck the victim on the face with a clenched fist before fleeing the area. The boyfriend returned to the location an hour later. Officers arrested the male subject for domestic violence and took him into custody.
Violation of Court Order / Mental Evaluation
June 19 at 7:28 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 800 block of W. Colorado regarding a violation of a trespassing order. An investigation revealed a female subject was being hidden inside a location by the reporting party’s son, and the son had an active domestic violence restraining order preventing him from being near the female. He was arrested and taken into custody. After being housed, he complained of mental health issues and threatened to hurt himself. It was determined that he needed to speak with a mental health professional. He was transported to a local facility for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 1:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Mayflower after a resident heard a traffic collision. Upon arrival, they found two posted sign poles had been knocked down, but the driver of the vehicle had fled. Officers searched the area and located two subjects and the vehicle. A surveillance system nearby showed one of the subjects had been driving the vehicle. Further investigation revealed he had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 2:52 a.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Peck and Live Oak observed a vehicle speeding northbound on Peck Road. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver exhibited symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft
June 20 at 7:44 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of E. Lime when a resident flagged him down to report his catalytic converter had been stolen from his vehicle sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Police Impound
June 20 at 2:22 p.m., a resident called to report a suspicious motorcycle in the 600 block of King. Officers responded and determined the motorcycle was displaying false plates and had stolen registration tabs. A backpack left on the motorcycle contained drug paraphernalia and a replica firearm. The motorcycle was stored for being unregistered and the property was booked. The investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
June 20 at 5:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Colorado regarding a report of a domestic violence incident that just occurred. The victim reported that her boyfriend had hit her and was now fleeing the area as she called police. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Suspicious Fire
June 20 at 5:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. Huntington regarding a report of a couch on fire in an alley. Upon arrival, they located the couch that was on fire and were able to extinguish the flames. A possible suspect was identified. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant / Resisting Officers – Suspect Arrested
June 20 at 6:10 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Fifth and Chestnut while she searched for the suspect of a suspicious fire. She attempted to make contact with a subject who began running from her. After a foot pursuit, she was able to detain the subject without incident. An investigation revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto / Grand Theft
June 21 at 10:30 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 1800 block of S. Mountain. Two work vans had been stolen over the weekend, and a third van that was broken down had equipment stolen from inside. Officers arrived and collected surveillance footage of the suspects. Both vehicles were entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 12:12 p.m., a female subject was reported inside a dumpster area in the 200 block of S. Madison that was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. An investigation revealed she had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
June 21 at 5:34 p.m., a gardener working in the 400 block of Linwood called police to report that a co-worker was bleeding from her arm. Officers responded and contacted the victim. The victim was loading up a lawn mower into the back of a van when she felt something pierce her arm. It appeared she had been shot with a BB or pellet gun. She was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 22 at 4:17 p.m., an officer patrolling the intersection of Mayflower and Duarte saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was initiated and investigation revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 23 at 11:27 a.m., a gardener was working at a home in the 200 block of Valle Vista when someone stole gardening tools from the back of his truck. Officers searched the area for the suspects, but could not locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
June 23 at 5:27 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Colorado reported his vehicle was stolen sometime during night. He discovered the theft early in the morning, but had to go to work. He did not give anyone permission to take his vehicle. The vehicle was entered into the stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
