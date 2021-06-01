Calm Bernie Would Like a Warm Lap and a Warm Sunbeam

Bernie is thirteen years young and is looking for his forever lap. Bernie is a calm, relaxed kitty, and will seek out attention with a soft meow or a gentle glance in your direction. He enjoys attention and just can’t get enough love! Bernie would enjoy a quiet home where he can snuggle up with you on the couch, or take long naps in a warm sunbeam.
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.\
- Brad Haugaard
