News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

If You Have Patience Melek Will Come Out of Her Shell for You

Melek is three months old and super cute! She can be shy at first, but with time (and treats) she warms up to people. And once she trusts you, she loves getting attention and pets. Melek would do best with an adopter who can give her lots of playtime and socialization. If you have the patience to let Melek go at her own pace and come out of her shell slowly, you’d be the purrfect fit for her.

The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 5:00 p.m. for the following week.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email. 

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)