Sheriff's Department Looking for This Man In Connection With 2017 Monrovia Homicide
If you see this guy contact the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau or Monrovia Police. He is being sought in connection with an unsolved 2017 homicide in the Monrovia.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
6/21/2021
