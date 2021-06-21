News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Sheriff's Department Looking for This Man In Connection With 2017 Monrovia Homicide


If you see this guy contact the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau or Monrovia Police. He is being sought in connection with an unsolved 2017 homicide in the Monrovia.

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)