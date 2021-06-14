Ron Swanson Would Like a Home With Someone Patient and Kind

Ron Swanson is five years old and looks a lot like his namesake! He can be a little choosy about who he likes, but he’s warmed up to several volunteers with the help of some delicious crunchy treats. This handsome guy would love to go home with someone who’s patient and kind, who can give him the time he needs to come out of his shell. With some crunchy treats, you too can be Ron’s best friend!
The adoption fee for cats is $100. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every day at 5:00 p.m. for the following day.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
