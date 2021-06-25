News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police Department Honors Officers and Staff
On Thursday, June 17, the Monrovia Police Department honored these officers and staff. "If you happen to see any of our award winning officers around town we are sure they would appreciate it if you congratulate them!"
2019 Awards
Distinguished Service Medal
Agent Juan Huerta
Agent Cody Wilkins
Detective Damien Bartholomy
Senior Officer Seth Hermes
Senior Officer (Ret.) John Jefferson
Life Saving Award
Sergeant Gerald DeHart
Sergeant Yolanda Juarez
Agent Travis Ortega
Officer Joshua Granger
2020 Awards
Distinguished Service Medal
Officer Joshua Granger
Communications Operator Erin Maller
Medal of Merit
Officer Rosendo Ramos
Officer Ian Vanderburg
Posted by Brad at 6/25/2021
Congratulations! Great job. Proud of you.ReplyDelete