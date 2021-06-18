School Board to Consider 'Wellness' Position and $54 Million Budget

~ Creating a new Wellness Center Specialist position for the district. This person would provide "leadership in mental health intervention to students in order to promote emotional health, student success, and retention," and "a full range of socio-emotional prevention, intervention, counseling and agency linkage to resources at the comprehensive high school and within the district." https://is.gd/oz6NL1
~ A proposed 2021-22 budget of $55.1 million. The budget projection also shows continuing declining enrollment of 5,144 students in 2021-22, 5,064 in 2022-23, and 4,989 in 2023-24. https://is.gd/h5vKg7
- Brad Haugaard
