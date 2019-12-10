Walking Tour of Old Monrovia

Pasadena Walking Tours is offering a tour of downtown Monrovia this Saturday, Dec. 14, for $20. Here's its description:
"With small town charm and a bustling downtown district, you may have seen Monrovia as a filming location for Picket Fences or Netflix's Bird Box. We will go beyond the beautiful scenery to bring you the rich and fascinating history of LA's fourth-oldest city. From the eponymous James Monroe to Samson the Hot Tub Bear, Monrovia has been home to many illustrious citizens, and has residential and commercial architecture that traces the history of Southern California from the 1880s to the present!"
Tour meets at the southeast corner of Library Park, at Myrtle and Lime, in front of the Christmas Tree. Details and tickets: https://is.gd/11kM98
- Brad Haugaard
Monrovia was named for William Newton Monroe, a railroad builder and local real estate developer; NOT for President James Monroe. Come to the Monrovia Historical Museum Thursdays and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. for the full story.